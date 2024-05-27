You are here: HomeNews2024 05 27Article 1942898

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

Police capo died in official accommodation

The Deputy Volta North Regional Police Commander, ACP Antiri-Addo Nicholas Aletso, has died in his temporary residence at a hotel in Hohoe.

Contrary to social media rumors, he was not at the hotel for pleasure but was temporarily residing there due to a lack of permanent accommodation after his transfer.

ACP Aletso had been granted permission to visit his family in the UK before reporting to his new post.

His body was discovered in his unlocked hotel room after his family had difficulty reaching him.

An autopsy was conducted at the Police Hospital in Accra following his death.

