Police charge Henry Fitz, 2 others over leaked intimate video of Serwaa Amihere

The state has filed charges today against Henry Fitz and two others after Serwaa Amihere reported blackmail to the police.

Police allege the trio conspired to commit non-consensual publication of Serwaa’s intimate images and cyberbullying.

The accused include filmmaker Edem Saviour Ketti and trader Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio.

They allegedly coerced Serwaa into paying money to prevent the release of her nude video featuring Henry Fitz.

The suit details demands for GHS 5,000 on December 3, 2024, and GHS 20,000, which Serwaa allegedly paid before the video was published.

The police arrested the first accused at Dzorwulu during surveillance operations.

Henry Fitz remains at large, and investigations are ongoing.

