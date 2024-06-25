Police clash with Royal Family over “unlawful installation” of new chief in Akyem Bosome

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: myrepubliconline.com

The Akyem Swedru district police have clashed with the Royal family of Akyem Bosome over the "unlawful installation" of a new Akyem Bosome paramount chief, which the police were not informed about.



The police cited an ongoing chieftaincy dispute and expressed concerns about potential conflict.



Nana Kwatemaa Menkyem II, the Akyem Bosome queen mother, highlighted the long-standing chieftaincy dispute and the need for progress, while Abusuapanin Atta Debrah justified the installation despite the court case.



Residents have mixed feelings about the new chief's installation.