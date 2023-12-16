Police commiserates with family of lady wrongly killed during anti-robbery operation

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 December 2023

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it has commiserated with the family of a lady who lost her life during a police anti-robbery operation at Pig Farm in Accra.



According to the statement, the lady, whose name has not been made known yet, was hit by a stray bullet during the police anti-robbery operation which led to the arrest of two members of a notorious gang in the area.



It also noted that efforts to save the victim in time was unsuccessful as she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, adding that the deceased body is currently at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The police also stated that the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and that the service had visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.



“The police, with deep sadness, have commiserated with the family of a lady who lost her life during an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pig Farm, a suburb of Accra.



"During an operation on Saturday morning, a stray bullet accidentally hit a lady. She was taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy. The leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and will continue to support them through these difficult times,” portions of the statement read.



The police anti-robbery operation seeks to search for notorious gangs in the country and arrest them to ensure that the safety of Ghanaians is not jeopardized.



POLICE COMMISERATE WITH FAMILY OF LADY WHO LOST HER LIFE DURING A POLICE ANTI-ROBBERY OPERATION pic.twitter.com/9WCXJ20CtQ — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 16, 2023

