Police, demonstrators clash: The masses can’t be suppressed – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Politics of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has criticized the recent clash between NDC protesters and the Ghana Police during the “Enough is Enough” demonstration in Kumasi.



He warned that the incident, which saw protesters clashing with police while trying to deliver a petition, reflects the police’s inability to fully suppress public dissent.



Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized that if not addressed properly, such tensions could escalate into a larger crisis, potentially involving the military.



He also noted that the protest, involving multiple political parties, underscores the need for the Electoral Commission to address the demands of the parties involved.