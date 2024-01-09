Police deployment for Christmas was top-notch – Kwame Adinkra hails IGP

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Renowned broadcaster, Kwame Adinkra has heaped praises on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare for supervising an effective strategy by the Police that prevented carnage on the roads during the just-ended Christmas holidays.



According to him, the reduction in road accidents is particularly noteworthy since it is usually one of the major concerns during the holiday seasons when reckless driving tends to prevail.



“By enforcing traffic regulations more strictly, I believe many lives have been saved from unnecessary tragedies,” the celebrated Journalist stated in an Open Letter to the IGP.



Kwame Adinkra added: “Dr. Dampare, it is through effective strategies like yours that we can make significant progress towards building a safer society for all Ghanaians. Your efforts have not only saved lives but have also helped restore faith in the police among citizens, who often fear for their security during these festive periods.”



He commended the IGP for ensuring a peaceful and safe atmosphere across the country during the Christmas festivities.



“On behalf of all concerned citizens who enjoyed a peaceful Christmas season due to your extraordinary efforts, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations!



“May you continue with such outstanding initiatives aimed at safeguarding our beloved country throughout each passing year. Together, we can build a safer nation where every citizen can celebrate joyous occasions without fear or apprehension. I salute!”