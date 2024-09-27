Police did well by arresting ‘hooligans’ among demonstratos – NPP’s Ellen Ama Daaku

Politics of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP communicator Ellen Ama Daaku has praised the Ghana Police Service for arresting protesters from the Democracy Hub, describing them as "hooligans" for vandalizing property.



During an interview on TV3, Daaku stated that the NPP won’t issue any statement condemning the arrests, as the police acted appropriately. She argued that there is no evidence of police mistreatment or denial of rights, dismissing the protesters' claims as attempts to escalate the issue.



Daaku compared the situation to past protests under John Mahama’s administration and reiterated support for the police’s actions.