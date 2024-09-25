Police failure to act on petitions against Wontumi fueled Democracy Hub galamsey protest – Martin Kpebu

General News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has linked the recent Democracy Hub protest against illegal mining to police inaction on previous petitions against Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi) regarding his alleged involvement in galamsey.



Kpebu criticized the police for failing to prosecute Wontumi despite multiple reports, fostering a culture of impunity.



He also condemned the police for violating the rights of detained protesters, including not allowing access to legal counsel and failing to present them in court within the mandated 48 hours.



Kpebu argues that accountability for powerful individuals is crucial to deter illegal activities.