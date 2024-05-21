Police file injunction to halt Yvonne Nelson's #DumsorMustStop vigil

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

The Ghana Police Service has filed an injunction application at the High Court to prevent Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson from proceeding with her planned demonstration against erratic power supply, dubbed the ‘#DumsorMustStop’ vigil.



This action follows the Accra Regional Police Command's request for the protest organisers to change the demonstration venue. Scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024, the protest aims to address the persistent power outages, commonly known as ‘dumsor,’ which Yvonne Nelson claims are impacting her business.



Nelson, who organised a similar protest in 2015, and her team met with the Ghana Police Service to notify them of the intended demonstration as required by law. However, the police opposed the proposed route, citing that the end point, Revolution Square, is near the Jubilee House, a high-security zone. They also expressed concerns about the protest's plan to conclude at midnight.



Despite the organisers’ assurances that the end point is sufficiently distant from the Jubilee House and that the timing poses no issues, the police filed the application in accordance with the Public Order Act to halt the demonstration.



The case is scheduled for a hearing on May 24, 2024.