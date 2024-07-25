You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963355

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Police filmed stamping on man's head at airport

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The officer is seen to repeatedly kick the man, who is lying face down The officer is seen to repeatedly kick the man, who is lying face down

A police officer has been filmed kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the ground at Manchester Airport.

The uniformed male officer is seen holding a Taser over the man, who is lying face down, before striking him twice while other officers shout at onlookers to stay back in a video shared widely online.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said firearms officers had been attacked while attempting to arrest someone following a fight in the airport's Terminal 2 on Tuesday. It said it had referred itself to the police watchdog.

Anger has grown over the video and a crowd of what appeared to be several hundred people protested outside the police station in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday evening.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment