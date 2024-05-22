Police find Kidnapped man hiding in girlfriend's house to escape debtors

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

A 31-year-old man, initially reported as kidnapped, has been discovered hiding in his girlfriend's house in Wiaso, Western North region, to evade his creditors.



Kwadwo Kyei Amanin, a resident of Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’, went missing after leaving his home, causing his worried family to receive ransom demands from his supposed kidnappers.



The family reported the suspected kidnapping to the Asawinso Police, prompting a search effort that included notifying other police stations to assist.



A few days later, a police officer in Bibiani recognized Kwadwo Kyei as the missing person and confronted him. Kwadwo Kyei initially claimed he had returned home and the matter was resolved, but further checks confirmed he was still listed as missing.



Suspecting foul play, the officer brought him to the Bibiani District Police Station and informed the Asawinso Command. During interrogation, Kwadwo Kyei admitted he had hidden at his girlfriend's house and faked his kidnapping to escape his debts.



Currently in police custody in Bibiani, Kwadwo Kyei is awaiting court arraignment. Frank Nelson Ackah, the Assemblyman for Asawinso A electoral area, urged the police to take appropriate action to deter similar future incidents.