Police interdict three officers over mishandling of voter registration security

Three police personnel, namely Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye, and G/CONST. Michael Gyan, have been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service for their alleged failure to handle security duties professionally during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.



They were interdicted on May 11, 2024, following an incident at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti Region.



According to a police press release, the officers' conduct did not meet the expected standards when they were faced with attempts to disrupt the registration process.



The officers were in charge of security at the Electoral Commission Office and allegedly failed to perform their duties properly when some individuals attempted to disrupt the exercise.



According to the police statement, the interdicted officers will undergo the necessary disciplinary process within the Police Service.



The said incident resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries, although they were treated at the Mankranso Government Hospital and subsequently discharged.



The limited voter registration exercise, which began on May 7, 2024, aims to register 623,000 eligible individuals onto the electoral register.



However, incidents of law violations have been reported at several registration centers across the country, including disturbances at centers in Cape Coast (Central Region), Kukuom (Ahafo Region), and Adugyama (Ashanti Region).



The police press release condemned these disturbances and warned that those found engaging in such acts will face appropriate consequences.







Read the full statement below:



