Police investigate viral video showing abuse of a female SHS student

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into a disturbing viral video showing a group of young men harassing a female secondary school student.

The video, shared on August 14 by the account EDHUB, depicts the male students assaulting the girl and accusing her of sexual misconduct.

The police have pledged to identify and arrest the perpetrators, ensuring they face justice. The students' affiliation with Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA) is yet to be confirmed.

The investigation aims to address and resolve the issue promptly.



