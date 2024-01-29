Police lance corporal graduates from the University of Ghana with first-class honours

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Lance Corporal Richmond Nyarko Obeng of the Ghanaian police service graduated with First-Class Honours in Administration (Accounting Major) with a Final Grade Point Average of 3.82.



Richmond had his basic school education at Presby Basic School in Akyem Ankaase. He continued his Junior high education at the Christ Mediation International School in Atimatim-Edwenease. Subsequently, he proceeded to Adanwomase Senior High School to pursue General Science.



He held various leadership roles during his senior high education including the position of Dining Hall Prefect and Secretary to the National Union of Presbyterian Students - Ghana popularly called NUPS-G.



He was recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 2016, passing out successfully in July 2017 as the second overall best recruit of the second batch of recruits at the National Police Training School, Tesano. Again, he was adjudged the overall best student/detective of course three at the Detective Training Academy, Tesano in 2018. He is currently with the Financial Forensics Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department.



Richmond gained admission into the University of Ghana in 2019 to read Bachelor of Science in Administration at the School of Continuing and Distance Education. His dream is to become a Chartered Accountant and also pursue a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.



Richmond believes that his career as a police officer would position him to become a top-notch manager in the corporate world and make a difference in the business environment.