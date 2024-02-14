Police launch investigation into alleged attack on Fire Service officers in Konongo

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police in the Ashanti Region have initiated investigations into an alleged mob assault on personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).



The incident occurred on Saturday, February 10, as firefighters from the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station responded to a distress call near Stellex Pharmacy, a well-known health facility in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.



Upon their arrival at the site, the firefighters, who were already battling a fierce blaze at Pra Junction, encountered hostility from the public. The angry crowd hindered them from carrying out their duties and caused damage to their borrowed fire engine.



DO3 Peter Osei Adai, a spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service, condemned the act and confirmed that a formal complaint had been lodged with the police for swift action.



"When our men got to the scene, they were met with hostilities—members of the public that had gathered there obstructed [our men] from performing their lawful duties. They pelted them with stones, forcing the duty officer to order his team to return to base," he said.



Adai further lamented the damages, explaining, "Now the driver’s mirror is damaged and there are lots of dents on the vehicle."



The police are now actively investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate legal action.