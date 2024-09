Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Ghana Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man, known as "Kanawu," featured in a viral video threatening to shoot and harm public officials and others who oppose him.



The police have offered a reward of GH¢50,000 for credible information leading to his capture.



The authorities are urging the public to assist with any relevant details to help apprehend the suspect.