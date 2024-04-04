You are here: HomeNews2024 04 04Article 1928270

Police officer detained for alleged shooting incident

A police officer has been detained for an alleged shooting incident resulting in the death of one person.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region.

"The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the wife and family of the deceased and sent a high powered Police delegation to commiserate with them while investigation into the incident continues," the statement added.

