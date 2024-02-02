Police officer interdicted over alleged assault

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 February 2024
The Ghana Police Service has taken disciplinary action against General Corporal Wise Bessey, whose badge number is 49187, following allegations of assaulting a member of the public in Takoradi, located in the Western Region. Bessey has been interdicted from his duties.
The purpose of the interdiction is to facilitate a comprehensive inquiry into the occurrence and the adherence of the police officer posted at the Takoradi District Police Command to the regulations of the Police Service.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has established contact with the victim and provided assurance of requisite police support and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
The police, in a statement, assured the general public to continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of the service's mandate.
