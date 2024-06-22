Police officer on night duty crashed to death at Winneba-Kasoa Highway checkpoint

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A tragic accident at the Kantanka Junction along the Winneba-Kasoa highway has claimed the life of a police officer.



The incident occurred when a Kia truck, a trailer, and a fuel tanker collided, with the out-of-control vehicles hitting the officer.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Kia driver had been asleep, leading to the initial crash.



Three individuals from the vehicles sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.



The deceased officer's body has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.