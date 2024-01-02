Police out of order on 31st Watch Night prophecy communication directive – Lawrence Tetteh

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Founder of World Miracle Outreach Church, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has stated that the Ghana Police Service directive on how to communicate prophecies during Watch Night services on 31st December is out of order.



Speaking on GHOne TV with Lantam Papanko, Dr Tetteh stated that the police should not use the attitude of a few pastors on other credible men of God.



According to him, the directive from the Police is an attempt to gag the Church from doing their work as men of God.



“I have never been in favour of that circular that comes from the Police. I dare say that on 31st what I want the police to tell us is the hazard and security consciousness that we need. Highway robbery and how our houses should be well protected.



“What to do to protect our houses from thieves breaking into our houses rather than police prophecies. I have never been in favour of that. I don’t agree at all, I think it is out of order. It is about time Christian leaders in Ghana wake up to this thing, otherwise one day it will come and bite us because of a few people who give prophecies that we seem to be upset about,” he added.



The Ghana Police Service has reminded the religious leaders in the country against prophecies that will create panic among Ghanaians during the 31st night watch night service.



Certain pastors have become infamous for making sensational prophecies and predictions that often instil panic and fear among Ghanaians during church services on the 31st of December.



In a statement, the Police however indicated that they are grateful to faith-based groups and individuals, for their compliance with the law so far, particularly in communicating prophecies.



“The Police would like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and the public interest.



“As we have come to consider December 31st as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework,” the statement explained.