Police patrol team involved in accident, 5 injured

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

A police patrol team from the Nsawam Police District encountered an accident while traveling from Adeiso to Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The accident, involving a Toyota pickup with registration number GP 3030, occurred due to a mechanical fault along the Adeiso-Nsawam road at Uptown.



According to a police incident report, dated March 27, 2024, around 1345 hours, Chief Inspector Rose Kyeremaa and her team, comprising Sergeant George Boye, Corporal Asare Akoto, and Constable Bernard Dede Ofosu, were on board the police vehicle driven by Issaka Yakubu.



Upon reaching the Uptown section of the road, the police vehicle experienced a mechanical fault, causing the driver to lose control. Consequently, the vehicle veered off its lane and collided with a Hyundai i10 taxicab bearing registration number GG 4512-21, driven by Felix Akuffo, aged 30, traveling from Nsawam to Adeiso. The taxi had four occupants on board.



Five victims from the accident were promptly taken to the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical treatment, while both vehicles involved were impounded for further examination as part of ongoing police investigations.



This incident comes on the heels of another tragic accident earlier the same day, resulting in the loss of three police officers—two men and a woman—who were en route to their operational duties.