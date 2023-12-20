Police pursue suspects for violence during district assembly election at Mamobi

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Police are currently pursuing some suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the ongoing Districts Assembly Elections at Senya Electoral Area, Mamobi in Accra.



The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process.



A Police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order.



However, as a result of the incident, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announce a new date for the election in the area.



A statement by the police said: “We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.”



