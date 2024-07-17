Police refute claims of ongoing recruitment

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has denied claims by Wa West MP Peter Toobu that a secret recruitment exercise is underway at the National Police Training School.



The Police clarified that no such recruitment has commenced.



Toobu warned of potential secret recruitments and questioned the lack of public announcement despite the Interior Minister's plan to recruit 11,000 people from a backlog of applicants.



This controversy has caused unrest among hopeful applicants nationwide, with many traveling to Accra under the mistaken belief that recruitment is taking place.