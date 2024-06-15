You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950902

Regional News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Police releases mentally challenged man who attacked toddler at Agona Duakwa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

His release has sparked outrage among residents His release has sparked outrage among residents

The police have released a mentally challenged man who attacked a two-year-old girl in Agona Duakwa, Central region.

His release, reportedly due to his connection with a community elder, has sparked outrage among residents.

The toddler, initially treated at Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Hospital, was later transferred to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, then to Korle-bu due to severe injuries.

Residents, who feel unprotected, have vowed to retaliate against the man if he attacks again, despite potential consequences. They claim previous attempts to keep him away from the community have failed, leading to heightened tensions.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment