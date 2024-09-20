Police secure injunction to restrain Democracy Hub demo in front of Jubilee House

General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Ghana Police Service has secured a High Court injunction to stop the Democracy Hub from holding a protest against illegal mining at Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House from September 21 to 23.



The police cited concerns about public safety and order at that location.



They urged the organizers to choose an alternative site but expressed readiness to provide security once a new location is agreed upon.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining law and order during the planned demonstration.