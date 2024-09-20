You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983821

General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

Police secure injunction to restrain Democracy Hub demo in front of Jubilee House

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Grace Ansah-Akrofi Grace Ansah-Akrofi

The Ghana Police Service has secured a High Court injunction to stop the Democracy Hub from holding a protest against illegal mining at Revolution Square in front of the Jubilee House from September 21 to 23.

The police cited concerns about public safety and order at that location.

They urged the organizers to choose an alternative site but expressed readiness to provide security once a new location is agreed upon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining law and order during the planned demonstration.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment