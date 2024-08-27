You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974287

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: The Chronicle

Police smoke-out East Legon robbers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The Police Intelligence Directorate continues to investigate and ensure public safety The Police Intelligence Directorate continues to investigate and ensure public safety

Ghana Police have arrested 30-year-old Isaac Brena Eshun for a robbery in East Legon, where victims lost a Mercedes-Benz, iPhones, AirPods, and cash.

Eshun's accomplice, 47-year-old Peter Amuzu, was also detained, and a stolen iPhone was recovered from him.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Ibrahim Mohammed in Tamale, who was found with the stolen Mercedes-Benz and three additional vehicles.

The Police Intelligence Directorate continues to investigate and ensure public safety.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment