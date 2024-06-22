You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952879

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Police station left to rot in bush at Assin Bediadua

The station, meant to serve a population of about 2,000, remains unused The station, meant to serve a population of about 2,000, remains unused

Residents of Assin Bediadua are demanding the immediate utilization of an abandoned police station that has been left to deteriorate in a bush.

The modern facility, completed two years ago and scheduled for commissioning, now sits overgrown with weeds, housing reptiles and serving as a hub for illicit activities.

Despite efforts to draw attention to the issue, including appeals to the Assin North District Assembly, no action has been taken.

The station, meant to serve a population of about 2,000, remains unused, raising concerns about the safety and security of the community.

