Police station left to rot in bush at Assin Bediadua

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Residents of Assin Bediadua are demanding the immediate utilization of an abandoned police station that has been left to deteriorate in a bush.



The modern facility, completed two years ago and scheduled for commissioning, now sits overgrown with weeds, housing reptiles and serving as a hub for illicit activities.



Despite efforts to draw attention to the issue, including appeals to the Assin North District Assembly, no action has been taken.



The station, meant to serve a population of about 2,000, remains unused, raising concerns about the safety and security of the community.