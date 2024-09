Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

On September 13, 2024, the Ghana Police Service arraigned Mohammed Ibrahim in court in Accra.



He was remanded into police custody and is set to reappear on September 26, 2024.



The police noted that investigations are still ongoing.



Ibrahim had been declared wanted on September 9, 2024, after a video of him issuing threats went viral.