You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971311

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Policeman shoots 25-year-old man dead after disagreement over fare

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The deceased's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgu The deceased's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgu

A 25-year-old man, Stanley Ahadzi, was shot dead on August 18, 2024, at Koans Estate in Adjen Kotoku, Greater Accra.

The incident occurred after a dispute over a fare between Ahadzi and Constable Smith Gyekyi, a police officer moonlighting as a commercial driver.

Ahadzi had been called to assist a passenger, Esther Owusua, with directions, but an argument over the fare led Gyekyi to fatally shoot Ahadzi.

Gyekyi later surrendered to the police and has been detained.

The deceased's body has been sent to the Police Hospital morgue, and investigations are ongoing.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment