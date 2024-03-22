Political Analyst calls for forensic audit of EC amid equipment theft controversy

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Political Analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante-Otchere has raised concerns over the recent controversy surrounding the theft of equipment from the Electoral Commission (EC) and is calling for a comprehensive forensic audit of the Commission's operations to address any underlying issues.



The controversy erupted after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleged that seven biometric verification devices (BVDs) had been stolen from the custody of the Electoral Commission. However, the EC swiftly responded, clarifying that only five laptops were missing and that none of the BVDs had been taken.



Despite the EC's reassurances that the missing laptops did not contain any sensitive information and would not compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections, Dr. Asante-Otchere believes that further scrutiny is necessary.



In an interview with Starr News, Dr. Asante-Otchere questioned why the Electoral Commission had not provided more detailed information about the stolen devices. He emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that the EC should be transparent about the incident and provide a police report on the matter.



Dr. Asante-Otchere also raised the issue of a potential forensic audit of the Electoral Commission's operations. He suggested that such an audit should encompass various aspects, including finances, operations, and the management of BVDs.



Highlighting the significance of accountability to the Ghanaian people, Dr. Asante-Otchere stressed that the Electoral Commission has a responsibility to ensure transparency in its operations.



In response to these concerns, the Electoral Commission reiterated its commitment to delivering credible and transparent elections in December. The Commission emphasized that despite the theft of the laptops, its security system remains robust and intact.



The EC also clarified that the stolen laptops did not contain any sensitive information and reaffirmed that the missing BVDs would be rendered unusable without the necessary connections.



As the investigation into the theft continues, stakeholders are calling for transparency and accountability to uphold the integrity of Ghana's electoral process.