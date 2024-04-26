Political parties petition EC's international partners regarding BVR kits

Politics of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two youth organizers, Jude Balma of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and Mark Ewusi Arkoh of the People’s National Convention (PNC), have lodged a petition with the international partners of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), concerning their requests regarding the biometric voter registration (BVR) kits.



Under the umbrella institution Election Watch Ghana, Balma and Arkoh demanded that the EC provide serial numbers for all BVR kits to be utilized in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise, along with information on the number of BVR kits to be deployed at each center.



Despite their petition, they have not received a response from the EC. Consequently, they reached out to the EC's international partners, starting with the First Secretary in charge of Elections at the British High Commission, urging them to press the EC for a response.



The letter to the British High Commission highlighted the EC's failure to acknowledge their request, despite the imminent commencement of the limited registration exercise, and emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness in providing serial numbers, a practice established since 2001.



Balma and Arkoh expressed concerns about the potential impact on the upcoming elections, raising fears of electoral manipulation akin to the 2004 general elections, and called for the intervention of the High Commission.