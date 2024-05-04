Pope Francis acknowledges Ghana as one of the most peaceful countries, says Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During his ‘Bold Solution’ campaign tour in the West Region, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed that Pope Francis had praised Ghana for its peacefulness.



The Vice-President shared this insight, noting that the Pope had expressed admiration for the country's peace and tolerance during a recent visit to the Vatican.



Dr Bawumia highlighted the significance of the Pope's recognition, emphasizing that Ghana's peace and tolerance are exceptional and set a high standard.



He reiterated the Pope's sentiment, stating, “The peace and tolerance we have in Ghana are second to none.”



Reflecting on Ghana's blessings, the Vice-President expressed profound admiration for the country, emphasizing its remarkable fortunes despite its relatively small size.



He remarked, “Ghana is a very blessed country. Sometimes I am just in awe of how blessed this small country is.”



The Vice-President's remarks underscored the global recognition of Ghana's peacefulness, highlighting the country's reputation for stability and harmony.



Pope Francis' acknowledgment adds to Ghana's positive international image, reinforcing the importance of maintaining and furthering the country's peaceful coexistence.