Pope John SHS alumni to construct science innovation centre

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2000-year group of Pope John Senior High School and Junior Seminary in the Eastern Region have launched a project to build a Science Innovation and Incubation Centre.



This centre, estimated to cost US$300,000, aims to foster science and innovation by providing a conducive environment for research and collaboration among students and teachers. The initiative reflects the year group's commitment to academic excellence and societal development.



During the sod-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of the project, the President of the 2000-year-group, Kwadwo Asare, expressed gratitude to all individuals who contributed to the project. He emphasized the positive impact the centre would have on the school community, highlighting its role in promoting science education and practical learning.



Dr. Michael Ankama Bekoe, a member of the Project Committee, outlined the centre's features, including a research facility for scientists and researchers to conduct cutting-edge research in various fields.



He stressed the importance of hands-on learning and practical experience in science education, noting that the centre would provide opportunities for students to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios.



Dr. Bekoe also emphasized the role of research in advancing scientific knowledge and driving innovation. He believes that the centre will not only benefit students and researchers but also the wider community, fostering a culture of curiosity and discovery in science.



The Headmaster of the school, Rev Fr Benjamin Opoku Ohene, commended the 2000-year-group for their initiative, noting that the centre would play a vital role in the school's vision to produce globally competitive students.



He called on other year-groups to support the school in its quest for excellence, highlighting the need for essential teaching and learning materials.