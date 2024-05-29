You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943606

Source: BBC

Pope apologises over reported homophobic slur

Pope Francis has apologised following reports that he used extremely derogatory language towards gay men.

A statement from the Vatican said the Pope did not mean to offend anyone and apologised to those who were "hurt by the use of a word".

At the Italian Bishops' Conference, the pope reportedly said gay men should not be allowed to train for the priesthood, adding there was already an air of frociaggine, which translates as a highly offensive slur.

