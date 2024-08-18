You are here: HomeNews2024 08 18Article 1971212

Diasporia News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular Cleveland-based Kwame Botchway found dead in apartment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwame Botchway Kwame Botchway

Kwame Botchway, a prominent Ghanaian activist in Cleveland, Ohio, has been found dead in his apartment, according to MyNewsGh.com.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but details remain unclear.

Botchway, known for his work in social justice and economic development, was a former Executive Board member of the Cleveland NAACP.

He was planning a visit to Ghana before his untimely death.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, with the Cleveland NAACP mourning the loss of "The Cleveland Optimist," praising his dedication to uplifting minority communities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment