Popular Mallam drags Tamale-based Journalist, 5 others before court over fake news

Madaha’s house was burned by residents after the children's body parts were found Madaha’s house was burned by residents after the children's body parts were found

Afa Abdul Rahman Madaha, a Mallam from Kakpayili, Tamale, has sued a journalist and five others for defamation following his arrest for allegedly killing two children.

Madaha claims the defendants, including Baba Wulana of Kakpayili, Saani Mohammed Lukman of Zaa TV, and Media General, damaged his reputation.

His lawyer, Sylvester Isang, seeks a court order for the defendants to issue a personal apology and pay damages totaling GHS 4,500,000.

Madaha’s house was burned by residents after the children's body parts were found in a nearby vehicle, but an autopsy reportedly revealed they died of suffocation.

