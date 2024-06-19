Portions of Nungua-Sakumono road to be made motorable

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: GNA

The government has initiated processes to rehabilitate the deteriorated Nungua-Barrier interchange section of the Nungua to Sakumono road.



This interim measure aims to improve road conditions for commuters and residents while negotiations with the IMF continue for resuming work on the three-tier interchange.



Roads Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye announced the contract with Kingspok Company Limited for the 3-km road rehabilitation, including reshaping and asphalting, to be completed in two months.



Delays in the larger project, part of the La-Beach Completion Project, are due to the debt exchange program, impacting other major road projects. Drivers urged expedited rehabilitation.