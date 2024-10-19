Postinor 2 medicine with pink flower label is not approved – FDA

Health News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional FDA has warned against an unregistered version of Postinor 2, featuring a pink flower label.



Principal Regulatory Officer, Abel Ndego, highlighted that this version has not been vetted for safety or effectiveness, as it lacks the necessary active ingredient to prevent pregnancy.



He urged the public to buy medicines only from licensed outlets and emphasized the importance of proper storage to maintain drug efficacy.



The warning was part of a broader health fair promoting positive health behaviors and awareness of the dangers posed by unregulated pharmaceutical products on the market.