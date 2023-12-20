Postponed District Level Elections: Angry Assemblyman threatens to sue EC

Politics of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

In a dramatic turn of events at the Akyem Maase Electoral Area in the Eastern Region, aspiring Assemblyman William Osei expressed frustration at the Electoral Commission (EC) for the abrupt postponement of the district-level election scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



Osei questioned the EC's decision to reschedule the election at the last minute, considering the significant resources invested by aspirants like himself.



In an interview on Adom FM, the disgruntled candidate revealed that he had personally financed various expenses, including transportation, and had prepared food like banku, jollof rice and fried rice for voters.



Expressing his dismay, Osei lamented, "I even had to go round the community at dawn to mobilize people to come and vote before going to their farms, only for the Returning Officer to inform us that there will be no election in the Abuakwa South district."



The EC, in a statement signed by the acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, announced the rescheduling of the polls in some areas in the Ashanti and Eastern regions to Thursday, December 21, 2023, citing technical challenges as the cause.



Visibly angered by the situation, Osei declared that he could not allow his invested money to go to waste.



He hinted at pursuing legal action to recoup his financial losses, stating, "I will use the rest of the money to get a lawyer and head to court for the EC to pay my money."



