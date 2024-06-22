You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952804

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Poverty Report: Over 7.3 million people multidimensionally poor in Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The report covered all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and Districts in the country. The report covered all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and Districts in the country.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, 24.3% of Ghana's household population (7.3 million people) live in multidimensional poverty, experiencing deprivations in several areas.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of multidimensionally poor persons (959,031), while the Savannah Region has the highest proportion (49.5%).

Employment and living conditions are the largest contributors to multidimensional poverty.

The report highlights the need for targeted interventions and integrated policy responses to address poverty and achieve Sustainable Development Goal One.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment