Power Crisis: Energy expert calls for backup measures

As Ghana grapples with persistent power cuts, Nana Amoasi IV, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), stresses the necessity of implementing backup systems across all machinery to alleviate disruptions faced by citizens.



In various parts of the country, inconsistent power supply has resulted in significant disruptions to daily life, exacerbating frustrations among the populace.



Despite the widespread challenges, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) stands firm in denying the existence of an official 'Dumsor' crisis, rejecting calls for a load-shedding timetable from the public.



In a recent interview with Citi News, Nana Amoasi IV underscores the urgency of ensuring excess capacity in every power plant to meet electricity demand during peak periods, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a reserve margin.



Highlighting the concept of reserve margin, Nana Amoasi IV points out that in 2016, the reserve margin stood at approximately 20 percent, providing a buffer against potential power shortages.



However, with ongoing maintenance work on certain plants, the reserve margin has dwindled, contributing to the current spate of power cuts across the nation.



“There must be a backup to every machinery because no machine is 100 percent efficient and cannot guarantee it,” Nana Amoasi IV added.