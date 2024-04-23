Power Outages: NAPO announces deal with China for nuclear power upgrade

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), has announced a significant milestone for Ghana's energy sector at the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands.



Nuclear Power Ghana Limited and China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Limited have signed a cooperation and framework agreement for the construction of the HPR 1000 Technology Nuclear Power Project and the upgrade of Ghana's grid.



This agreement follows cabinet approval for the inclusion of nuclear power in Ghana's energy mix, aligning with the country's commitment to clean energy and achieving net zero emissions.



Minister Prempeh emphasized the reliability, efficiency, and environmental friendliness of nuclear power, highlighting its potential to provide a stable electricity supply for industries, businesses, homes, and the West African Power Pool.



According to Dr. Prempeh, President Akufo-Addo's vision for a diversified energy portfolio prioritizing clean and sustainable sources of power is underscored by this agreement.



The Minister expressed confidence that integrating nuclear power into Ghana's energy mix would contribute significantly to sustainable development and meet the increasing demand for electricity in the country.



The agreement signifies a significant commitment to advancing Ghana's energy sector, aligning with the country's economic development goals.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized that Ghana is at a critical juncture in its path to economic prosperity, and nuclear power will play a crucial role in achieving these objectives.



The Minister's statement underscores the government's commitment to embracing innovative solutions for a sustainable energy future.





