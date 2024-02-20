Power outage at Accra Academy resolved, GES Director-General promises non-reoccurrence

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has confirmed that power has been restored to Accra Academy after a temporary disconnection. The issue arose due to unpaid electricity bills.



In an interview on JoyNews, Dr. Nkansah mentioned that he has resolved the matter with the Managing Director of the Electricity Company, ensuring the restoration of power to Accra Academy. He emphasized that such disruptions are not expected in the future.



"I have resolved this with the Managing Director of the Electricity Company and the school has been restored, so we do not expect to see what we saw yesterday," he stated.



Dr. Nkansah also revealed that the Free SHS Secretariat has been working with the Electricity Company of Ghana to pay all bills.



To prevent similar incidents, Dr. Nkansah disclosed that a meeting has been scheduled between the Free SHS Secretariat, the Ghana Education Service, and the Electricity Company of Ghana. The objective is to discuss and establish a mechanism for timely payments to avoid disconnections in other secondary schools.



He assured the public that based on the current arrangements and ongoing discussions, such disruptions are unlikely to happen in the future.