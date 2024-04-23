Power outages: Twifo Praso Hospital staff forced to deliver babies by phone light

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Twifo Praso Government Hospital in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region is facing significant challenges due to frequent power outages, forcing healthcare workers to resort to using phone lights and chargeable lamps to deliver babies and attend to emergency cases.



This situation, according to Angelonline reports, has raised concerns among pregnant women and their families, who fear for the quality and safety of healthcare services at the facility.



Patients at the hospital have shared their frustrations, highlighting instances where surgeries had to be rescheduled due to the unavailability of electricity to support medical procedures.



The lack of a functional power plant at the hospital has exacerbated the situation, leading to calls for urgent intervention from relevant authorities to address the issue before it escalates further.



Peter Teye Djamour, the Senior Health Service Administrator at the hospital, acknowledged the challenges faced by the facility, noting that they have had to rely on chargeable lamps for essential operations during power outages.



He emphasized the financial strain caused by fuel costs, forcing them to ration the use of their generator during prolonged outages.



Dr. Kojo Lindsay, the Medical Director of the hospital, has appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIS) to review its pricing structure to enable the hospital to generate enough revenue to purchase essential equipment.



He stressed the importance of adequate funding for healthcare facilities to ensure that they can provide quality services to patients, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare is already limited.