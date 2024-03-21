Power outages in Eastern Region due to GRIDCo facing technical issues - ECG

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has provided clarification regarding the recent power outages experienced in parts of the Eastern Region.



According to ECG, the interruptions in power supply in Koforidua and surrounding areas are a result of technical issues at the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo).



In a press release issued on March 21, ECG assured residents affected by the outages that power will be restored once GRIDCo resolves the technical challenges.



However, the statement did not specify a timeframe for the restoration of power.



