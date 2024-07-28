Prampram Homowo sets August 31 as grand durbar

Regional News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Prampram Traditional Council has resolved longstanding disputes, setting August 31 for a grand durbar as part of this year's Homowo festival, the first since 1995.



Chiefs, politicians, and diplomats will attend.



Nene Tetteh Afutu III and Nene Tetteh Wakah III urged local and international indigenes to join, highlighting the event’s role in promoting unity and development.



Activities include a clean-up, health walk, and screenings.



District Chief Executive Al-latiff Tetteh Amanor emphasized collaboration on development projects and called for peaceful elections, with security forces ready to address any misconduct.