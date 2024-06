General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Prophet Isaac Revelation has prophesied the death of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the King of the Ashanti region, claiming the spirit of God revealed it to him.



He described seeing a black garment covering the King three times in the spirit, with the third time indicating death.



He urged Ghanaians to pray fervently to alter this revelation, affirming that prayer has the power to change the outcome.