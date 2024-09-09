Pray for EC – Bawumia tells Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

On September 9, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP’s presidential candidate, has urged Ghanaians to pray for the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a smooth 2024 election.



Submitting his nomination forms, Bawumia, accompanied by his running mate and party leaders, noted this was the first time a sitting Vice President had done so.



He praised the EC’s role and expressed confidence in their ability to conduct a fair election.



EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa assured that a special team is ensuring all candidates meet the requirements and that the process will be fair.