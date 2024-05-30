Praying on machines unnecessary, make things right – Kwesi Pratt tells EC

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for relying on prayers to address malfunctioning machines during the recent Limited Voters Registration Exercise.



On May 8, 2024, EC member Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng led a prayer for the smooth operation of registration machines and connectivity.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Show, Pratt argued that prayer is inadequate for restoring the EC’s reputation, emphasizing the need for the EC to prioritize integrity and regain public trust ahead of the December elections.



He highlighted the importance of proper action over religious gestures.