Pre-tertiary teacher unions upset with government over GHC600m arrears in 2nd-tier pension payments

General News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ghana’s pre-tertiary teacher unions—GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT—are protesting the government's failure to pay over GHC 600,000,000 in second-tier pension contributions, which have been in arrears for a year.



The Pensions Act mandates timely deductions and transfers of these funds, but the government has not complied, nor paid the associated penalties.



Union leaders warn that this delay affects retirees' pensions and could lead to significant unrest among teachers if unresolved.



They accuse the government of discriminatory practices and are demanding immediate payment.